Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning

Weather Alert: Downpours, Isolated T’Storms, Strong Winds By This Afternoon

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

We’re under a “Weather Alert” today as we track a period of stormy weather this afternoon, followed by the potential for strong winds this evening. It’s a dry start this morning with increasing clouds. A few scattered showers are possible by mid/late morning. A period of downpours and embedded thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon. There’s a slight chance that some of the storms could be locally strong with damaging wind gusts and hail. Best chances for storms is from 12PM to 4PM. Highs mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds turning to the west late day with gusts 40-50 mph.

ADVISORIES:

  • HIGH WIND ADVISORY from 4 PM to 9PM. A period of strong winds is likely late day and evening. West wind gusts 40-50 mph possible. Winds of this strength could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages.
  • COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Now Until 8am Friday. Minor coastal flooding possible around the times of high tide the next few days: Thursday 10AM, Thursday 10PM.

Expect clearing skies tonight. It will be windy and colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Friday will be cool and windy with dry and sunny skies in the morning. However, clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon with a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. There’s a slight chance for a rumble of thunder, too. Highs will be near 51. Northwest winds 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30-40 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry, Seasonable

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and breezy with highs 50-55.

SAT. NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s by sunrise Sunday

SUNDAY (Easter Sunday): Sunrise at 6:09AM. The weather looks good! Mainly sunny, dry and a bit milder with afternoon highs mid to upper 50s. A chance of showers later at night

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour
Live Cams on WPRI.com