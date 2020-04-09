Weather Alert: Downpours, Isolated T’Storms, Strong Winds By This Afternoon

We’re under a “Weather Alert” today as we track a period of stormy weather this afternoon, followed by the potential for strong winds this evening. It’s a dry start this morning with increasing clouds. A few scattered showers are possible by mid/late morning. A period of downpours and embedded thunderstorms is possible in the afternoon. There’s a slight chance that some of the storms could be locally strong with damaging wind gusts and hail. Best chances for storms is from 12PM to 4PM. Highs mid to upper 50s. Southeast winds turning to the west late day with gusts 40-50 mph.

ADVISORIES:

HIGH WIND ADVISORY from 4 PM to 9PM. A period of strong winds is likely late day and evening. West wind gusts 40-50 mph possible. Winds of this strength could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY Now Until 8am Friday. Minor coastal flooding possible around the times of high tide the next few days: Thursday 10AM, Thursday 10PM.

Expect clearing skies tonight. It will be windy and colder with lows in the mid 30s.

Friday will be cool and windy with dry and sunny skies in the morning. However, clouds will be on the increase in the afternoon with a few scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. There’s a slight chance for a rumble of thunder, too. Highs will be near 51. Northwest winds 15-25 mph, with gusts to 30-40 mph.

THIS WEEKEND: Dry, Seasonable

SATURDAY: Sunny, dry and breezy with highs 50-55.

SAT. NIGHT: Clear skies, dry and chilly. Lows in the mid 30s by sunrise Sunday

SUNDAY (Easter Sunday): Sunrise at 6:09AM. The weather looks good! Mainly sunny, dry and a bit milder with afternoon highs mid to upper 50s. A chance of showers later at night