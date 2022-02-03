Weather Alert: Dense Fog This Morning, Winter Weather Advisory Friday

**A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Friday morning through Friday evening due to freezing rain and sleet making for slippery travel conditions. Ice accumulation of 0.1″ to 0.25″ is possible along with up to 1″ of sleet. The Advisory starts first in northern RI at 6AM and south of Providence at 10AM***

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9AM due to visibility below 1/4″ at times.***

TODAY: Locally dense fog with visibility below 1/4 mile at times, with showers and drizzle developing. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Rain, heavy at times, with messy roads due to slush and localized street flooding from snow-clogged storm drains. Temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

FRIDAY: A Weather Alert day, due to slick and icy travel conditions, especially in the afternoon and evening. Falling temperatures through the day with early morning rain changing to freezing rain and heavy sleet.

The icy mixture could end as light snow late day. Early morning temperatures in the 30s, falling rapidly into the 20s in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light snow ends, with clearing skies. Sharply colder with lows in the ‘teens. Slippery and icy travel is likely as slushy, wet surfaces freeze solid, Drive with caution