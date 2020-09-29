Weather Alert: Dense Fog This Morning, Stormy Late Tonight/Early Wednesday

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL COMMUNITIES UNTIL 9AM ***

***WIND ADVISORY issued from 11PM tonight through 8PM Wednesday. A period of strong wind southerly wind gusts to 45-55 mph possible, especially between 4AM and 9AM Wednesday. Isolated wind damage and power outages possible.***

TODAY: Morning low clouds and fog, then hazy sun mixed with clouds by afternoon.. Slight chance of a shower by late afternoon, but a better chance of showers this evening and tonight. Warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland…near 70 along the shore.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH // Beach weather, coastal and marine conditions »

TONIGHT: Showers likely, turning windy, warm and very humid. Temperatures staying between 65-70. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts 40mph + before dawn.

WEDNESDAY: A stormy start with downpours, isolated thunder and strong wind gusts in the morning. Drier by mid afternoon with skies clearing for some sunshine. Southerly gusts 45-55 mph in the early morning could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages. Winds diminish to gusts 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/23/2020: Richard Arenberg, Political Science Professor, Brown University Watson Institute

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour