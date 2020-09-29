Weather Alert: Dense Fog This Morning, Stormy Late Tonight/Early Wednesday

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL COMMUNITIES UNTIL 9AM ***

***WIND ADVISORY issued from 11PM tonight through 8PM Wednesday. A period of strong wind southerly wind gusts to 45-55 mph possible, especially between 4AM and 9AM Wednesday. Isolated wind damage and power outages possible.***

TODAY: Morning low clouds and fog, then hazy sun mixed with clouds by afternoon.. Slight chance of a shower by late afternoon, but a better chance of showers this evening and tonight. Warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s inland…near 70 along the shore.

TONIGHT: Showers likely, turning windy, warm and very humid. Temperatures staying between 65-70. South winds 10-20 mph with gusts 40mph + before dawn.

WEDNESDAY: A stormy start with downpours, isolated thunder and strong wind gusts in the morning. Drier by mid afternoon with skies clearing for some sunshine. Southerly gusts 45-55 mph in the early morning could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages. Winds diminish to gusts 25-35 mph in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

