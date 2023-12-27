Good morning everyone! We have more fog out there this morning and it’s really lowering visibilities which is why a Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 7 a.m. for Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Give yourself some extra time to head out the door and leave a bit more distance between you and the other cars around you.

We’ll see clouds hang on all day long with highs in the upper 40s.

Wet weather arrives during the afternoon and evening hours.

Steadiest and heaviest rain looks to fall overnight into the Thursday morning commute

FORECAST RADAR WEDNESDAY 5 PM

FORECAST RADAR WEDNESDAY 11 PM

FORECAST RADAR THURSDAY 4 AM

FORECAST RADAR THURSDAY 8 AM