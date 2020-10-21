Weather Alert: Dense Fog This Morning, Gradual Improvements This Afternoon

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 10AM WEDNESDAY***

TODAY: Cloudy this morning with fog, mist and some drizzle. Mainly dry in the afternoon with some peeks of sun developing. Very mild with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. South winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with patchy fog possible, mainly at the coast. Staying very mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s

