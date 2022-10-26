**Dense Fog Advisory until 10AM for all of RI and southeastern MA. Visibility will be at or below 1/4 mile at times.**

TODAY: Dense fog and scattered showers, heavy at times, mostly during the morning. Showers diminish later in the afternoon and evening. Very mild and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. East winds 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Dry with cloudy skies early, followed by clearing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds becoming breezy at 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Big improvements! Sunny skies, mild and dry. Highs 65-70. Northwest winds 5-15 mph with gusts 20-25 mph