Weather Alert: Dense Fog, Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms Today

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of RI and southeastern MA until 10AM. Visibility below 1/4 mile is possible. Reduce speeds and keep low lights while driving.**

TODAY: Patchy morning fog and drizzle, and then mostly cloudy, very humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms by afternoon and evening, some downpours at times. High 79.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms continuing. Temperatures in the 70s early in the night and then dropping into the mid to upper 60s by dawn.

FRIDAY: Pre-dawn rain ends with early morning clouds clearing to partly sunny skies. It will be much cooler and less humid. Highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear, dry, and much cooler… temperatures in the 60s during the evening and then dropping to 50-55 by dawn.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cool and dry… Highs in the lower 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear skies. dry. Still cool with lows in the mid 50s later at night

SUNDAY: A dry and sunny start. Increasing clouds in the afternoon with a few showers possible by the late afternoon and evening. Most of the daylight hours are dry. Highs in the mid 70s.

