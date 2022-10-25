Good morning. It’s a spooky, murky start to the day with areas of dense fog, gray skies and some pockets of mist and drizzle. Visibility will drop to 1/4 mile or less at times, so please use caution driving.

I don’t expect much improvement through the day. Skies will stay cloudy and fog will linger in many areas, at least throughout the morning. On the plus side, it’s going to be quite mild with highs in the upper 60s. And, other than some sprinkles and mist, there won’t be much, if any rain.

ON THE BAY: Winds stay light from the east-northeast at 5 kts with poor visibility due to the fog.

We’re monitoring a weak disturbance near Bermuda that could clip our area with some showers tonight through Wednesday morning. There is a chance this system briefly becomes a Tropical Depression, but we’re not expecting any wind or wave impacts from it. Instead, look for a mild night with scattered showers developing.

Showers continue on Wednesday, mainly in the morning. It will be another mild and cloudy day with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine returns on Thursday!