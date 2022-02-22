Good morning. We have 2 new alerts to tell you about this morning—First up is a “Dense Fog Advisory” that’s in effect until 9AM, the 2nd is a “Wind Advisory” for tonight.

If you’re traveling early this morning, be aware of poor visibility from areas of dense fog. In addition, there could be patches of black ice as moisture from the fog and mist freezes on untreated surfaces that are at/below freezing.

As the fog lifts and temperatures warm this morning, clouds will be thickening. The morning looks dry, followed by scattered rain showers in the afternoon.

Hour by Hour: A look at the next hours conditions »

Temperatures will gradually rise through the 40s this afternoon, but the warmest part of the day will be later this evening and tonight, as we eventually climb well into the 50s.

In addition to the rising temperatures, rain will turn widespread and heaving and winds will increase.

South winds will increase to 20-30mph tonight, with gusts 40-50mph. Those winds could lead to isolated wind damage and power outages.

Winds will be diminishing and rain moving out by dawn on Wednesday. Temperatures will be unseasonably warm—near record highs!–for Wednesday afternoon. As clouds clear, temperatures will soar to the low to mid 60s inland and 50s at the coast. Enjoy it, because it will be much colder again by Wednesday night and Thursday.

WINTER RETURNS BY THE END OF THE WEEK.

Colder air returns Thursday, Our next weather system arrives late Thursday Night (after midnight) with snow that will extend into the Friday morning commute. Snow will mix with and change to sleet and freezing rain during the afternoon.

Roads are expected to become slippery by the Friday morning commute with the “potential” for several inches of snow by dawn Friday. Stay tuned for updates