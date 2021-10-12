Weather Alert: Dense Fog Early This Morning; Very Mild and Dry This Afternoon

**A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 9AM for northern RI and most of eastern MA. Be prepared for poor visibility (at or below 1/2 mile) during the AM Commute, with gradual improvements after sunrise.

TODAY: Early morning clouds and fog, then becoming partly sunny, very mild and dry… Afternoon highs 70-74. Winds northeast turning southeast by afternoon at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mild and dry with partly cloudy skies. Areas of fog re-developing later at night. Low temperatures in the low to mid 50s

WEDNESDAY: Fog at dawn, and then mostly sunny, warm and dry… mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Warm and dry with mostly sunny skies… mid 70s

