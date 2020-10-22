Weather Alert: Dense Fog at Coast Early This Morning, Clearing by Late AM

***DENSE FOG ADVISORY UNTIL 9AM for coastal CT, southern RI and southeastern MA***

TODAY: Early morning patchy fog, then turning partly sunny, warm and dry. Highs in the low to mid 70s. Light north winds turning east at 5 mph

TONIGHT: Cooler and dry with some low clouds and fog possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

FRIDAY: Patchy fog at dawn, otherwise sunny and dry, mild. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

THIS WEEKEND: Warm Start, Cool Finish

SATURDAY: Partly sunny…some extra clouds by afternoon, mild. Highs 65- 70

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Much cooler. Highs 55-60.

