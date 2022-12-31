Please drive extra carefully as areas of dense fog are likely through midnight. In addition, rain will continue into the wee hours of the new year.

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for coastal communities of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts until 4 AM.

Rain will continue at varying intensities through midnight.

It’ll me mild at midnight with temperatures around 50° at 12 AM.

The showers and most of the fog should be ending by around 4 AM, and skies should be clearing through the early morning of New Year’s Day.

Polar Plungers! It’s going to be a mild day for you with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 50s all day! — a very mild start to 2023.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo