Please drive extra carefully as areas of dense fog are likely through midnight. In addition, rain will continue into the wee hours of the new year.
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for coastal communities of Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts until 4 AM.
Rain will continue at varying intensities through midnight.
It’ll me mild at midnight with temperatures around 50° at 12 AM.
The showers and most of the fog should be ending by around 4 AM, and skies should be clearing through the early morning of New Year’s Day.
Polar Plungers! It’s going to be a mild day for you with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions.
Temperatures will be in the 50s all day! — a very mild start to 2023.
-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo
