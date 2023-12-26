Good morning everyone! Hope you all had a nice holiday. We’re looking at areas of dense fog for this morning which may lead to some slow travel at times.

A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. so give yourself some extra time this morning.

We’ll see our temperatures rise through the 40s this morning with lots of clouds in place.

This afternoon, we’ll top out near 50 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Readings fall back to near 40 later tonight with clouds and areas of fog expected.

Wednesday starts out dry with clouds in place but we’ll see rain arrive for the afternoon and evening hours. Some of the rain could be moderate to even heavy at times.

Any dinner plans, as well as the evening commute, will be impacted by the rain.

FORECAST RADAR WEDNESDAY 5 PM

FORECAST RADAR WEDNESDAY 8 PM