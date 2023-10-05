Good morning!

You’ll want to give yourself some extra time when hitting the road this morning as we have dense fog across Southern New England. Visibilities are below half a mile so use caution.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. this morning. Fog is expected to lift towards midday. Light winds combined with moisture in the air is allowing for locally dense fog.

Dense Fog through 8 a.m. and it will slowly lift as the morning progresses.

Temperatures rise through the 60s into the low 70s by mid-day.

Most areas see lots of sunshine and mid-70s for the afternoon hours.