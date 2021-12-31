Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory; Morning Showers, Followed by a Cloudy End to 2021

Good Morning and Happy Friday!

We’re starting off our day mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers passing by, but the big issue we’re dealing with is some dense fog that has settled over the region. A Dense Fog Advisory was issued yesterday evening and runs through 7 AM this morning, visibility in some spots will be down to one-quarter of a mile or less. Some hazardous driving conditions might be a concern.

For our final day of 2021, we’ll stay cloudy throughout the afternoon with a small chance of a passing shower but a few rays of sunshine might make an appearance in the late afternoon. Highs will be well above average topping out in the upper 40s with a few spots getting closer to the 50-degree mark.

Rain chances drop off slightly this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies but a few quick sprinkles can’t be ruled out.

Looking forward to overnight tonight as we are ringing in the New Year, clouds will be sticking around but showers should be cleared out of the region. It will also be fairly warm with temperatures still sitting in the low 40s.

Our first day of 2022 will be a bit of a washout with multiple rounds of widespread heavy rain throughout the morning, afternoon, and evening. It will be fairly warm though with highs up into the low to mid-50s.