Good morning,

The arctic cold front that came through yesterday is reinforcing dangerous cold now through to this evening. Isolated power outages are still possible through the first half of the day today.

The core of the cold occurred overnight last night through to this morning. Winds chills plummeted to 20 to 30 degrees BELOW ZERO during the pre-dawn hours this morning and actual air temperatures dropped down into the negative teens and single digits.

A “Wind Chill Warning” is in effect now through 10 AM. Take precautions to stay safe in the cold.

Lows overnight last night dropped down into the negative single digits and teens setting a number of records. The previous record of -2° set back in 1918 was broken for Providence when lows dropped down to -9°.

Frigid air will continue into this afternoon but the gusty winds will diminish by late this afternoon, which will help with the Wind Chills.

A huge “temperature rebound” will occur by Sunday afternoon as temperatures rise into the 40s. In fact the 40+ degree temperatures will extend through most of next week. BOTTOM LINE: This frigid air mass has been intense, but brief (2 days).