We are tracking an intensifying storm that will impact travel from the Midwest to the Northeast in the next several days. For southern New England, expect heavy rain, strong, damaging wind gusts and coastal flooding/beach erosion.

Skies stay dry and winds light for most, if not all, of the daylight hours today. Look for increasing clouds and afternoon temperatures to reach the low 40s.

Rain begins near or just after sunset, turning widespread and heavy as the evening and night wears on.

Winds will be increasing overnight, too, with a “High Wind Warning” from 1AM Friday until 7AM Saturday. Wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible, so please prepare for scattered power outages. Charge up devices and secure holiday decorations.



Wind-driven rain with damaging gusts are expected Friday morning as the center of the intense storm tracks over the Great Lakes Temperatures are forecast to reach the 50s Friday morning before rapidly falling by late day and evening as the storm pulls away. Behind the storm it will turn SHARPLY colder Friday night and into Christmas Weekend

Most of the rain is wrapped up by 4PM on Friday. A brief change to a few snow showers is expected as a blast of cold air moves in Friday evening and night

Impacts:

Slow travel, potential flight delays/cancellations. Ferry service interruptions

Localized street flooding

Potential coastal flooding at high tide Friday A.M.

Scattered wind damage and power outages

COASTAL FLOOD WARNING EARLY FRIDAY MORNING

In addition to heavy rain leading to street flooding, some coastal flooding is possible during the Friday morning high tide (Between 6-8AM). At this point, minor flooding is likely with the potential for pockets of moderate flooding. Large waves and dangerous surf are expected Friday morning…stay away from rocks and jetties

CHRISTMAS EVE/CHRISTMAS DAY: Windy and Frigid

Mainly dry skies return for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. (The exception will be some ocean effect snow showers on the coast and Islands).

The big story for the weekend will be the frigid temperatures and blustery winds. In fact, gusts to 45 mph are still possible on Saturday. That could slow power restoration efforts. Clear skies are expected for Christmas Eve night. Other than some turbulence in the sky, Santa shouldn’t have any trouble making his way around our area. .

Wind chills will still be in the single digits on Christmas morning with gusts to 30mph possible. On the plus side, it is dry and sunny throughout the day.