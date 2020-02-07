Weather Alert: Damaging Wind Gusts This Afternoon

Heads up–a period of strong winds is likely this afternoon into the evening. We’re anticipating damage to trees and power lines with scattered power outages possible. The strongest winds will be along the coast, where gusts could top 60 mph at times. A “High Wind Warning” is in effect there. Inland areas are under a Wind Advisory, with peak gusts up to 55 mph. The strongest winds will be between 1 PM to 7 PM.

Ahead of the strong winds, it’s a cold and rainy start. Watch for a few icy spots in far NW RI at dawn as temperatures have cooled to near freezing. Rain will taper to a few showers in the afternoon as temperatures briefly climb into the 50s. At the same time, southwest winds will increase

Expect clearing skies this evening and tonight with much colder air rushing in on a gusty northwest winds. Late night lows will drop to 20-25 by dawn.

THIS WEEKEND

We’re back to sunny skies and winter chill on Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s, but blustery winds will keep “feel like” temperatures in the ‘teens and 20s. A few light snow or rain showers are possible on Sunday, but it will be minor.