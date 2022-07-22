Happy Friday!

We’re waking up once again to some patchy fog and hazy conditions. Throughout the morning that will all clear out and we’ll look forward to a lot of sunshine this afternoon.

Yesterday was the third day in a row that we had temperatures above 90 degrees making it an official heatwave. It looks like a 6-day heat wave is in the works, as we expect 90+ degree heat to continue through at least Sunday.

The hot weather continues today, but the humidity will be noticeably lower by the afternoon. Highs reach the low to mid-90s inland and mid to upper 80s along the coast.

Despite hot temperatures today, the dew points (humidity) will be lower. This is the reason why a Heat Advisory is not issued. We’ll be looking at more of a “dry heat”. Nonetheless, take it easy…another day in the 90s is expected….keep cool, stay hydrated.

The “dry heat” doesn’t stick around for long though. Once again the heat index will soar to near 100 in the afternoon on both Saturday and Sunday. Prompting another Heat Advisory from 11 AM Saturday morning through to 8 PM Sunday night.