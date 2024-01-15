Good morning! It is COLD out there after our arctic front made its way through last night.

Temperatures today will only reach the low 30s but at least it’ll be sunny! Definitely have those extra layers though!

River Flood Warnings remain in effect for the Taunton, Pawtuxet, Wood, and Pawcatuck rivers. Water levels continue to drop which is good news.

Quiet and dry conditions this morning but very cold. Temps rise through the 20s into the lower 30s.

Staying cold and dry this afternoon. Most areas only reach around the freezing mark.

Light Snow on Tuesday

We’re looking at some light snow expected for Tuesday. The best chance for all snow is along and north and west of the I-95 corridor. Some sleet and freezing rain are possible at the coast, especially with surface temperatures on the cold side. Perhaps snow changing to rain for the Cape as a weak area of low-pressure tracks very close by.

Generally, 2 to 4 inches of snowfall is expected along the I-95 corridor and points north and west. Thinking a coating to a couple of inches is possible across southeastern Massachusetts before a changeover to sleet, freezing rain, and possibly even plain rain.

Light snow showers will be around during the morning commute, so you may want to give yourself a little extra time to get to work and school.

Snow continues through the day on and off with mixing at the coast. Slick spots are possible all day into the evening.

Stay tuned for updates!