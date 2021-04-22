Weather Alert: Cold and Windy Today; Freeze Watch For Some Areas Again Tonight

TODAY: Cool and windy, with sunny skies in the morning and then increasing clouds in the early afternoon. Clearing skies late day and evening. Highs only in the upper 40s to near 50. West winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40. Wind chills will be in the 30s most of the afternoon. Some isolated power outages are possible.

TONIGHT: Cold, blustery and clear… Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 30s with wind chills falling into the mid 20s.

  • Another FREEZE WATCH has been issued for tonight, with temperatures dropping to near and below freezing again. Protect any vulnerable plants and vegetation.

FRIDAY: Not as chilly with mostly sunny skies. Highs around 60.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

