Overnight, we saw a few snow flurries but nothing accumulated, overnight tonight though it will be a different story.

It was a very cold start to the day with lows in the upper 20s, and wind chills in the teens. This afternoon will feature lots of clouds and some occasional flurries/sprinkles throughout the day.

More widespread snow showers will head our way for the evening. A few snow showers are possible before 8 PM, but they become more numerous after that.

Some small accumulations are possible across most of the area, but mainly on the grass/car tops. In northwest Rhode Island (Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, North Smithfield), up to 2″ of snow is possible and some of that could be on some roadways.

Light snow may still be falling during the early part of the Monday morning commute, but mostly ending by 7 AM. Monday afternoon we’ll see clouds clear out leading to a cold but sunny afternoon.

If you’re out traveling today or tomorrow and plan on heading further west you will run into some higher snow totals. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect for potions of Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New York at 10 AM this morning and runs through 7 AM Monday.