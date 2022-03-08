Good morning. Last night’s stormy weather has moved out, but much cooler air is moving in on a gusty northwest wind. Despite sunny skies, temperatures will only reach the low to mid 40s. That’s about 15-20 degrees cooler than yesterday. Winds will still gust 25-35mph at times this morning and then will gradually diminish in the afternoon.

A cold and dry night is on the way, with clear skies giving way to increasing clouds. Lows cool to 25-30.

Winter makes a brief comeback on Wednesday. We’re tracking a weak, fast moving system that will pass to our south. Snow moves in by late AM near the coast and quickly spreads inland. Wet snow and a chilly rain at times near the coast will continue throughout the afternoon and evening before ending around 9PM.

Even though it’s going to be snowing most of the day, it will have a tough time accumulating with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s and the higher March sun angle. Right now, we’re thinking a coating to 2″ of snow, with the possibility of some 3″ totals inland. Roads stay mainly wet, with most of the accumulations occurring on the grass and car tops.