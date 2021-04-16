Weather Alert: Chilly Showers/Wintry Mix Continue Today

Happy Friday and happy April 16?!?! We’re waking up to a wintry mix of chilly rain, and in northwestern RI some wet snow. It will stay unseasonably cold and dreary today with lingering showers. While most areas just see cold rain, some mixing with wet snow is still possible in northern and western Rhode Island (Burrillville, Foster, Glocester, W. Greenwich, Cumberland, Woonsocket). Highs only reach the low to mid 40s and north winds will still be blustery with gusts to 35 mph.

Some parts of far NW RI are waking up to a slushing coating of snow on the grass and car tops early this morning. We’re not expecting much…. but watch for reduced visibility in the early morning wintry weather.

Showers continue this afternoon, but will turn spottier and lighter from south to north.

Skies stay cloudy and a bit damp tonight through early Saturday morning, mainly in eastern MA, with some slow improvements from west to east in the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will still be unseasonably cool Saturday, but by late Sunday afternoon, more typical mid-April temperatures return.

