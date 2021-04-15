Weather Alert: Chilly Rain Today Through Friday Night

TODAY: Cloudy skies and much cooler, with a few light showers during morning, then rain likely by afternoon. Rain will be widespread and heavier in the late evening and night. Much cooler with highs in the low 50s and then cooling into the 40s in the afternoon. ESE 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph.

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain may mix with wet snow in the high elevations of northwest RI after 3AM and towards dawn. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some localized street flooding is possible in heavier downpours. ENE Gusts to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Unseasonably cold and dreary with lingering lighter showers through the day (mix with wet snow showers in some higher elevations of NW RI). Highs only in the mid 40s. North-northeast winds 10-20 mph with gusts 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers, cold and cloudy… temperatures in the upper 30s