Weather Alert: Chilly Rain Today Through Friday Night

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TODAY: Cloudy skies and much cooler, with a few light showers during morning, then rain likely by afternoon. Rain will be widespread and heavier in the late evening and night. Much cooler with highs in the low 50s and then cooling into the 40s in the afternoon. ESE 10-20mph with gusts to 30 mph.

HOUR BY HOUR // Daily/Hourly Temps and Sky Conditions »

TONIGHT: Heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain may mix with wet snow in the high elevations of northwest RI after 3AM and towards dawn. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Some localized street flooding is possible in heavier downpours. ENE Gusts to 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Unseasonably cold and dreary with lingering lighter showers through the day (mix with wet snow showers in some higher elevations of NW RI). Highs only in the mid 40s. North-northeast winds 10-20 mph with gusts 30 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few lingering showers, cold and cloudy… temperatures in the upper 30s

Pinpoint Weather Resources
Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Weather | Weather Network | Weather Blog
Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 4/9/21: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams