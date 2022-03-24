Good morning. It’s going to be a rainy and raw day with embedded downpours and the chance for some isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. The rain will slow travel for the morning commute with localized “minor” street and poor drainage flooding in heavier rain.
If you’re traveling well north, pockets of freezing rain and sleet are possible in the morning in the higher elevations of northern Worcester County and the Berkshires of western Massachusetts.
Showers, drizzle and fog continue this afternoon, with the risk of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be cool, in the 40s.
Additional downpours and isolated thunder are likely Thursday night before tapering off before daybreak Friday.
Updated Rainfall Forecast
Rainfall totals will range from 1″ to 2″, with the highest totals expected near the coast and islands. The bulk of the rain will fall now through 2AM Friday.
