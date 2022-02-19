Happy Saturday!

We’re starting off our day on a cold note but with lots of sunshine, but later this afternoon more active weather will be moving into our area.

The first half of the day we’ll see sunshine give way to increasing cloud coverage, followed by the chance of some intense quick snowfall, known as a Snow Squalls. The timing for the snow will be later in the afternoon with the most intense snow taking place from 3 pm through to 6 pm.

“Snow Squalls” are brief bursts of heavy snow, but last only 15-30 mins in any given location. Squalls can briefly reduce visibility to near zero, along with producing quick slippery coatings of snow. Skies usually clear right away after the squall passes through. Be mindful of rapidly changing weather if you’re driving this afternoon and early evening. BOTTOM-LINE…hard-hitting but very brief

Early this afternoon we’ll see snow showers begin to develop and roll into the region.

The risk of brief, but heavy snow squalls. The “strips of blue” represent quick but hard-hitting snow showers. These squalls last only 15-25 mins in any given location, but during that brief time, poor visibility and quick slippery coatings to 1″ are possible.

Any leftover snow showers will end by later this evening. Overnight it will be windy with rapidly falling temperatures. Watch for slick roads

Sunday we’ll stay clear, dry, and cold.