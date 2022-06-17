Good morning.

The next few days will bring dramatic weather changes. The region will go from a “Dog Days of Summer” feel today to a “Fall-Like” feel for the upcoming weekend.

The clash of air masses this afternoon will bring the risk for a quick-hitting and strong thunderstorm this afternoon. Please be “weather aware” between 1PM and 5PM, for changeable conditions. Any storms that develop could contain strong, damaging wind gusts, hail, dangerous lightning and brief downpours.

Already this morning, the building heat and humidity is noticeable. Clouds and patchy fog this morning will gradually give way to partial sun and temperatures will soar. We’ll climb to the mid 80s inland with dew points approaching 70. Winds will be breezy from the southwest at 10mph with gusts 20-25mph.

Most of the day is dry, with early morning clouds and fog giving way to partly sunny skies. Temperatures will soar, with highs in the mid 80s. That very warm air and humidity will collide with an approaching cold front, bringing the risk of a brief passing showers or strong thunderstorm in the afternoon.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON

A narrow line of potentially strong thunderstorms crossing out area between 1pm to 5pm. Hard hitting, but short duration, with the sun coming back out as the thunderstorms pulls away

Skies clear Friday evening and night, with the humidity dropping.

FATHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Unseasonably Cool

Much cooler air settles in for Father’s Day/Juneteenth Weekend, with highs only in the 60s to near 70. In addition, we’ll see clouds billow both days and a gusty northwest wind will add to the fall-ish feel.

We’ll see temperatures bottom on out Sunday with highs stuck in the 60s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate on Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with very low humidity.