Good morning. Big time changes are coming our way, culminating with a stormy Thursday night that will bring downpours, isolated thunderstorms, strong winds and temperatures near 60. Ahead of the stormy weather a High Wind Watch has been issued from Thursday evening through Friday morning for the risk of damaging wind gusts and isolated power outages.

We’ll talk much more about that in a moment, but let’s get to the details on today’s weather first. It’s been another frigid start to the day, but the cold air will finally start to retreat today. Afternoon temperatures reach the upper 30s to low 40s with increasing clouds and breezy south winds developing.

On the Bay: South winds will increase to 10-20 mph with gusts 20-30 mph by afternoon and evening.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight, with temperatures holding in the 40s. Winds will be breezy, too with southwest gusts to 35 mph.

Thursday will feel like early spring. Temperatures will soar to the upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies and gusty southwest winds. Most of the daylight hours remain dry. Southwest winds gusts to 35mph during the day

Rain showers develop in the evening turning steadier and heavy overnight. Temperatures will stay in the 50s with southwest winds increasing. There could even be an isolated thunderstorm into early Friday morning.

Rainfall amounts will range from 1/2″ to 1″. That combined with the melting snow will lead to localized street and poor drainage flooding. As for the winds, peak gusts will range from 50-60 mph, strongest from Providence down to the coast.

Skies rapidly clear on Friday, with temperatures in the 50s in the early morning and then falling through the 40s in the afternoon.