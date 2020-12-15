Weather Alert: Black Ice this Morning; Storm Storm Wed. Night–Thursday

Good morning. Heads up for some black ice early this morning! It’s not only slick on roads, sidewalks and steps, we also have cars iced over, with heavy frost on the windshields and the doors could be difficult to open. It’s all in the wake of yesterday’s chilly rain and wet snow followed by near-freezing temperatures early this morning. Conditions will improve by 8AM-9AM with sunshine melting the ice, temperatures warming and breezy winds drying out the roads.

The rest of the day will be sunny, breezy and cool with highs only in the mid to upper 30s. West-northwest winds will gust to 20 mph at times.

It stay clear, dry and very cold tonight, with lows dipping to the mid to upper ‘teens overnight. That cold air sets the stage for significant accumulations with our approaching winter storm.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT–THURSDAY STORM

New data in overnight still points to a significant snow storm for Wednesday night into Thursday. A plow-able snow is likely, with some spots getting a foot (or more of snow). On the low end, we’re expecting a minimum of 6″ of snow. In addition, this storm will produce gusty winds and minor coastal flooding in eastern MA.

STORM TIMELINE

SNOWFALL POTENTIAL

A “WINTER STORM WATCH” continues for all of southern New England from Wednesday night through Thursday afternoon. A “watch” means there is the potential for more than 6″ of snow. I would expect that this will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning by the end of the day today.

Here’s the set-up:

High Pressure to the north will provide a pool of cold air over New England, and will set the stage for accumulating snow as an area of low pressure moves off of the mid-Atlantic coastline. Temperatures will start in the ‘teens Wednesday morning and only make it to the low 30s in the afternoon. For those on the roads, we’re not expecting any travel impacts during the daylight hours on Wednesday. Conditions on the roads will become slippery after 8PM. Worst travel weather will be Midnight thru Thursday morning

Snow will be falling heavy at times Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, with the potential for snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour. During that time, travel will be difficult with the combination of heavy snow and gusty winds leading to the potential for poor visibility and snow-covered roads. Snow gradually tapers off Thursday afternoon/evening.

The biggest question that remains is the exact track of the storm.

We know the storm will have a sharp cut-off with the heavy snow on the northern edge of the storm. So if the storm ends taking a more southern track then the heaviest of the snow will miss our area. On the flipside, if the storm tracks close to the coast, the heaviest of the snow would be to our north and there could be some sleet/rain mixing in for a time, especially south of Providence. For snow lovers, a “perfect” track would be right in the middle of those options–about 75 miles off-shore– that would put southern New England in the jackpot, with the potential for 1 foot or more of dry, fluffy snow. We’ll know more about the exact track of the storm as more data comes in later and especially by Tuesday afternoon.

OTHER IMPACTS:

WIND: In addition to the risk of accumulating snow, this storm has the capability of producing gusty east northeast winds Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Here’s a look at the GRAF model, which is showing the potential for gusts 40-50 mph. Gusts closer to 50-60 mph from Block Island to Nantucket. That combined with significant snow could cause blowing and drifting snow, and perhaps a few isolated outages.

WIND GUST FORECAST 7AM Thursday

COASTAL FLOODING: We’re at an astronomically high tide cycle right now, and this storm could cause some minor coastal flooding at high tide on any east facing shoreline communities in Massachusetts.

We’ll keep you updated as more data comes in.