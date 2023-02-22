Good Morning. It’s a dry start to the day, but be aware of the risk of patchy black ice before dawn. Temperatures have dropped to near/below freezing, allowing any lingering moisture on the roads from yesterday to freeze overnight.

After a sunny start to the day, clouds increase in the afternoon. As for temperatures, we’re headed to the low to mid 40s this afternoon, still slightly above average for late February.

Rain and wet snow arrives just after 6PM. It will snow for about 2-4 hours before we change to sleet, freezing rain, and then rain later in the evening and overnight.

However, Temperatures will hover near freezing in northwest RI, leading to continued icy conditions later into the night.

New this morning–a “Winter Weather Advisory” has been issued for northwest RI from 4PM this evening through 1PM on Thursday due to the wintry mix leading to slippery travel conditions.

Little to no accumulating snow/ice is expected for most of our area. Only a slushy coating in possible across northern RI before the change to rain/freezing rain. However, slow travel speeds and reduced visibility are expected for the evening commute. Some roads in northern RI may be slick as temperatures there hover near 32°

