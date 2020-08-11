Weather Alert: Another Scorcher Today

**HEAT ADVISORY continues through Wednesday evening for most of southern New England, away from the coast. Heat index values are expected to climb to 95-100 this afternoon, and in the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.**

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, highs inland in the low 90s this afternoon. A breezy southwest winds will keep temperatures at the coast in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with low clouds and patchy fog developing. Lows 70-75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, still hot and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 89. The Heat Index will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon.