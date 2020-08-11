Weather Alert: Another Scorcher Today

**HEAT ADVISORY continues through Wednesday evening for most of southern New England, away from the coast. Heat index values are expected to climb to 95-100 this afternoon, and in the low to mid 90s Wednesday afternoon.**

TODAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid, highs inland in the low 90s this afternoon. A breezy southwest winds will keep temperatures at the coast in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Warm and humid with low clouds and patchy fog developing. Lows 70-75.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy, still hot and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 89. The Heat Index will be in the mid 90s in the afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

