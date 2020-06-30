Weather Alert: Another Round of Showers, Isolated T’Storms Today

Live Now
Here we go again. Another day, another round of pop-up showers and thunderstorms is expected, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. The risk of “severe” storms is low, however, any thunderstorms that do develop could contain heavy rain, small hail, dangerous lightning and gusty winds.

Look for mostly cloudy skies with patchy fog and an isolated shower this morning. Skies stay mainly cloudy this afternoon, and temperatures will run a little cooler than normal. Highs reach the mid 70s this afternoon, both inland and at the shore. Winds will be from the north at 5-10 mph.

Most of the showers and thunderstorms will taper off after the sun sets, with mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog overnight. Lows will once again fall into the mid 60s.

We have one more unsettled day on Wednesday before we kick the stalled storm system out of southern New England. Look for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, mainly away from the coast. There’s a higher risk of strong or severe storms on Wednesday.

