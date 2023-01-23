Good morning. We’re in a WEATHER ALERT today as a heads up for potentially tricky travel this afternoon and evening as light rain and drizzle changes to snow. Some accumulations are likely, ranging from 1-3″ in northwest Rhode Island to a coating to an inch in Providence to the south coast (mainly on grassy surfaces and car tops). Northwest RI is in a “Winter Weather Advisory” until 9PM.

❄️Ski Report // New England forecast and resort conditions »

Heavy rain from overnight gone, but lingering showers and drizzle continue this morning.

Hour by Hour // A look at the upcoming conditions »

Then, it starts to get colder. From northwest to southeast late morning into early afternoon, the rain will flip to snow.

The afternoon trip home from school and work could be tricky… especially north and west of Providence where the snow could be falling heavily at times.

That snow will continue through the Monday evening commute.

1-3″ of snow is possible north and west of Providence, which could make for a tricky afternoon/evening commute. A coating to 1″ is possible south of Providence, mainly on the grass where it will be a little milder.

Expect most of the snow to be winding down by 8pm, then skies clear overnight.

Temperatures tonight will drop to 25-30 degrees. Some slick spots are possible on untreated surfaces as the temperatures cool below freezing.

-Meteorologists Michelle Muscatello and T.J. Del Santo