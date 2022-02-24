Good morning.

All eyes on our next winter storm, which will be impacting our area from late tonight (after 1AM) through Friday evening. Southeastern New England is still under a “Winter Storm Watch”, while central and northern New England are under “Winter Storm Warnings”. Moderate snow and sleet accumulations are expected along with significant travel impacts.

We’ll have more on the storm in just a moment. As for today, you can take one step outside and feel that winter is back. After a record high of 69 Wednesday, temperatures have been tumbling overnight. We’re starting our day in the 20s and afternoon highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. It will be dry through the day and evening with intervals of clouds and sunshine.

Winds will be light from the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight starts off dry with increasing clouds. Snow develops between 1AM and 3AM and quickly turns heavy. Snowfall rates of 1-2″ per hour area possible leading into the start of the morning commute. Travel will become difficult with snow-covered roads and poor visibility.

FRIDAY 2:00AM

A transition to sleet begins first at the coast and then gradually pushes further inland between 7AM and 11AM.

FRIDAY 7:00AM

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid 30s, especially south of Providence where some plain rain is possible for a time.

FRIDAY 10:00AM

Lighter snow or mixed sleet, freezing rain and rain continues in the afternoon, especially inland with additional minor accumulations.

Snow Amounts By Friday Afternoon/Evening

We’re expecting 4-8″ of snow well inland and 2-4″ closer to the coast. The exact amounts will hinge on how quickly snow mixes with or changes to sleet and icy rain. If the change happens an hour to two earlier or later than anticipated it will have a significant impact on the accumation totals.

An additional concern—

Any lingering snow or rain showers will gradually taper off by early evening. However, we’ll have to watch for a “Flash Freeze” in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will quickly tumble as winds turn to the north. Any slush or water on the roads will turn icy, once again making surfaces slippery.