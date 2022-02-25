Good morning

Snow sleet and some icy rain are impacting our area and will be sticking around through this evening. Areas south of Providence are still under a “Winter Weather Advisory”, while areas north of the city are under “Winter Storm Warnings“.

Moderate snow and sleet accumulations are expected away from the south shore along with significant travel impacts. As of 6 AM, some spots across our region have already picked up an inch and a half of snow.

Snow started around 1 AM this morning and continues to ramp up in intensity. Snowfall rates of 1″ per hour are possible through 8 AM. Travel will become poor with slushy snow-covered roads and poor visibility for the early morning commute

Temperatures will gradually rise into the low to mid-30s later this afternoon, especially south of Providence where some plain rain is possible for a time.

A transition to sleet begins first at the south coast and then gradually pushes further inland between 6 AM and 11 AM.

The widespread and heavy mixed precipitation will end in most areas by mid-day, with lighter, scattered snow/ice/rain showers in the afternoon. Any additional accumulations in the afternoon and early evening look minor for our area.

Any mixed precipitation will switch back to lighter snow as temperatures start to fall again, especially later in the day.

OVERALL STORM TIMELINE

FINAL SNOW AMOUNTS BY NOON FRIDAY

The bulk of the snow/sleet accumulations will happen by 11 AM. We’re expecting 4-6″ of snow well inland/northern suburbs with 2-4″ expected in central and southern areas. A Coating to 2″ of wet snow will fall right along the immediate south shore/beaches. The exact amounts will hinge on how quickly the mix or change to sleet occurs. This is the trickiest part of the forecast. If the “sleet/rain” change happens earlier than anticipated, snow amounts will be lower than forecast. If the colder air lasts a bit longer, then slightly higher snowfall totals will occur.

Once the storm clears out of our region and begins to pull away from the coast we are concerned about a “Flash Freeze”. Temperatures will quickly tumble as winds turn to the north in the evening. Any slush or water on the roads will turn to ice, once again making untreated surfaces slippery.