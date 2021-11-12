Weather Alert: A Windy, Rainy, and Stormy Afternoon Today

Good Morning and Happy Friday!

We’re seeing a mild but cloudy and overall gloomy start to the day. For the first half of this morning, we’re going to continue to track the chance for some scattered showers as a warm front pushed north across our region.

Highs will be topping out in the low to mid-60s today but the bigger story for today will be a strong cold front moving through this afternoon causing some heavy rain and a few thunderstorms.

Some spotty showers will continue to drift east towards our area for this morning so some spots might be dealing with a soggy morning commute. The heavy rain will hold off until this afternoon right around lunchtime.

Heavy rain and some isolated downpours will be possible through the afternoon.

Some of the storms that do develop could be strong to severe at times, the main concern being strong potentially damaging wind gusts, prompting a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for our area.

The strongest wind speeds of 40-60mph are expected between 1 and 3 o’clock this afternoon. These windy conditions have prompted a Gale Warning for Narragansett Bay as well as coastal waters so please use caution boating today.

Overall this cold system will be clearing the area relatively quickly, with rain tapering off by about 6 pm and skies actually clearing out during the overnight hours.

WEEKEND FORECAST

Sunshine returns to start off your Saturday morning, and throughout the day it will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds, followed by a chance for more showers late in the evening. Sunday we’ll see showers clear out with the return of cooler more seasonable temperatures.