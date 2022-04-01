Good morning and Happy April!

We’re starting off our new month on a soggy note as last night’s heavy rain and thunderstorms march off to the east.

We’re starting off the day with mostly cloudy skies and the chance for a second round of rain. Later this afternoon we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun. It will still be very mild with highs near 60. A brief passing shower is possible at any time, but much of the day stays dry. West winds 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

Any brief showers today will give way to clearing and much cooler conditions Friday night. Lows fall to the low to mid-30s by dawn, with northwest winds 10-20mph.

Looking forward to this weekend we’ll see lots of sunshine and mild conditions on Saturday with highs topping out in the 50s. For the second half of the weekend, we’ll be slightly cooler with a few more clouds and the chance for showers late in the evening.