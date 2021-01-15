Weather Alert: A Few Icy Spots Early AM; Heavy Rain Late Tonight-Sat. AM

Good morning. We’re in a “weather alert” today for two reasons:

Black ice this morning. This won’t be a widespread issue as temperatures are mostly above freezing, but a few slick spots are possible well inland, due to fog/mist freezing on untreated pavement. A period of heavy rain and gusty winds late tonight (after 12AM) through Saturday morning. Rainfall of 1-2″ possible, with gusts 30-50mph, strongest at the coast. Drying out in the afternoon. Impacts will be localized street flooding and potential for isolated wind damage.

Ahead of that system, expect a mostly cloudy skies and continued above average temperatures. Highs will climb into the low to mid 40s with southeast winds 5-15 mph.

Later in the evening (after 10PM), scattered light rain showers will develop well ahead of a cold front. As the front approaches after midnight, the rain will turn steadier and heavier and winds will increase. Temperatures will climb into the mid 40s, so no wintry weather is expected. Downpours early Saturday will quickly taper off with skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Significant wind damage is not expected; however, a few southeast gusts over 40mph are possible late Friday night (after 12am) and early Saturday morning. Isolated damage is possible.

Rainfall totals between 1-2″ likely from midnight Friday Thru 12pm Saturday

THIS WEEKEND: Rainy Start Saturday, Dry and Cooler Sunday and MLK Day

After Saturday morning’s rainy start, the rest of the weekend looks cool and drier. Temperatures in the mid to upper 40s early Saturday will cool to the upper 30s to low 40s on Sunday and on MLK Day. Winds will still be strong on Sunday with gusts 30-40mph.