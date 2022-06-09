Good morning. We are tracking stormy weather for this morning. Downpours with embedded strong thunderstorms are likely through the morning commute before tapering off in most areas before noon.

Expect rainfall, heavy at times, with localized street flooding. There is the potential for 1/2″ to 1.5 inches of rain. We will have to monitor thunderstorms closely as some may have rotation within them……this in turn will bring a low risk of a brief, isolated tornado. Even though the risk is small, it’s certainly something we need to watch and be aware of Thursday morning

Becoming partly sunny and warmer by afternoon. South winds 10-20mph with gusts to 30mph in the morning, diminishing winds in the afternoon.

An additional isolated/quick shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day, but most of the afternoon will be dry and partly sunny. Highs upper 70s to 80 inland. Near low to mid 70s at shore.

TONIGHT: Clear skies, dry and turning less humid. Late-night temperatures falling into the mid to upper 50s

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, less humid, nice. Upper 70s