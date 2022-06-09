Good morning. We are tracking stormy weather for this morning. Downpours with embedded strong thunderstorms are likely through the morning commute before tapering off in most areas before noon.

Expect rainfall, heavy at times, with localized street flooding. There is the potential for 1/2″ to 1.5 inches of rain within the next 3-5 hours. We will have to monitor thunderstorms closely as some may have rotation within them……this in turn will bring a low risk of a brief, isolated tornado. Even though the risk is small, it’s certainly something we need to watch and be aware of Thursday morning

It becomes mostly dry and partly sunny in the afternoon with breezy southwest winds turning west-northwest in the afternoon and evening, with gusts 20-30 mph.

An additional isolated/quick shower or thunderstorm is possible later in the day, but most of the afternoon will be dry . It will stay very muggy with highs upper 70s to 80 inland and in the low to mid 70s at the shore.

ON THE BAY: A stormy morning on the bay with gusty winds and embedded thunderstorms. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued with gusts to 30 kts possible.

Quiet and mostly clear conditions are expected this and tonight with gradually diminishing winds and falling humidity. Lows will be more comfortable for sleeping with temperatures cooling to the mid to upper 50s by dawn.

We end the work week with a beautiful day on Friday! Expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity and highs near 80.