Weather Alert:

We’re keeping a close eye on Tropical Storm Henri, which is now forecast to become a hurricane. New data from National Hurricane Center has a track very close to the New England coast by Sunday and Monday (see below)

In the short-term, we’re dealing with the remnants of “Fred”, which is bringing a round of showers with downpours and isolated thunderstorms this morning. Additional isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but there will be some dry time too.

HIS WEEKEND: WATCHING HENRI

Henri 5AM WEDNESDAY Position

Latest forecast from National Hurricane Center continues with a track close to the New England coast by Sunday into Monday. The red line represents the predicted path of the center of the storm. Meanwhile the “cone area” is the range of possibilities of where the storm could track. Note the margin ranges from a track far west as Hartford CT to well out to sea to our east.

**Bottom line…stay tuned for updates, as shift in storm track predictions will be adjusted in the next few days***

At this point dangerous surf and strong rip currents are likely this weekend, even if the storm stays offshore. If the “closer to the coast” track verifies, then the risks of heavy rain, damaging wind and some coastal flooding will increase in the Sunday to Monday time frame.