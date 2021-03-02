Weather Alert: Strong Winds, Frigid Feel Today

Good morning. It is a windy and frigid start to the day. The howling winds have gusted over 50mph at times, knocking down trees and knocking out power to thousands across southern New England. You can monitor the power outage and estimated restoration times here:

The strong wind gusts will continue all day. The WIND ADVISORY has been extended until 3PM for the potential for northwest winds sustained around 15-25mph with gusts to 50 mph. Expect additional isolated damage and outages.

It’s also going to be an unseasonably cold day. Highs will struggle to climb above 30 despite lots of sunshine.

When you combine those temperatures with the winds, you get the frigid wind chills. Feel like temperatures are near and below zero this morning and will only reach the ‘teens this afternoon.

Winds will gradually subside late day and evening, though it will still be blustery. Look for partly cloudy skies tonight, with lows in the 20s. Temperatures will gradually rise late at night.

That leads us to a big change—to the warmer!– on Wednesday. We’ll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s with lighter winds. That’s warmer than normal for early March.