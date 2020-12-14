Weather Alert: Two Rounds of Wintry Weather this Week

Good morning. After record high temperatures yesterday, we’re tracking two chances for wintry weather this work week. Gotta love New England, right?! Today’s system is minor, but a more significant snow storm is likely late Wed into Thursday. We’ll talk much more about that in a bit. First, here’s what to expect for today.

It stays dry for the AM commute, but a mix of rain and some wet snow is expected to develop by late morning. Rain and wet snow will continue this afternoon before ending in the early evening. Highs in the upper 30s.

Because of the mild temperatures, only minor accumulations on the grass are expected–for most of the area less than 1″ of slush is expected. Higher elevations of northwest RI could end up with an inch or two of wet snow. Again, most roads stay wet.

Tuesday will be cold and dry with sunshine, but changes arrive by Wednesday night. We are tracking, what could be, the first significant snow storm of the season. There is the potential for large amounts of snow, but it is too early to nail down the exact track of the storm, which will determine our accumulations. The latest data in overnight still points to southern New England having the highest chance of a plow-able snow with the potential for more than 6″ of snow.

Here’s the general idea:

Wednesday will likely be dry with increasing clouds. Snow should develop Wednesday evening, becoming heavy at times overnight into Thursday morning. Snow should taper off Thursday afternoon. Strong winds are also possible Wednesday night and early Thursday, making travel difficult. Coastal flooding is possible along the eastern Massachusetts shores. Bottom-line: plan for a disruptive storm Wednesday night and Thursday with poor travel conditions.