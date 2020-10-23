Weather Alert: Dense Fog Early This Morning, Mild This Afternoon

***A “Dense Fog Advisory” has been issued for southeastern MA until 10AM. Areas of thick fog are reducing visibility well-below 1 mile at times for the morning commute.***

TODAY: Low clouds and fog at dawn, becoming sunny dry, mild. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Dry skies. Increasing clouds. mild. Fog developing, mainly after midnight. Lows 55-60

THIS WEEKEND: Mild Start, Cool Finish

SATURDAY: Areas of fog and low clouds in the morning, with some partial sun in the afternoon. Still mild. Highs 65- 70

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sunshine. Much cooler. Highs only mid to upper 50s

