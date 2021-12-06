Weather Alert: 2 Rounds of Showers, Strong Winds Today

Good morning, we’re in a “Weather Alert” today as track 2 rounds of showers and some strong wind gusts. The first round of showers is coming early this morning as a warm front lifts across southern New England. Look for quick downpours and even an isolated thunderstorm. The first round will taper off by 8-9AM.

We’ll see a lull in the activity this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and increasing southwest winds.

So the day isn’t a “washout”. In fact, most of the late morning through early evening looks dry, with unseasonably mild temperatures for early December. Highs will range from the upper 50s to low 60s.

The winds really start to pick up late afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches. A “Wind Advisory has been issued for the risk of some south-soutwest gusts as high as 40-50 mph, especially in/around any downpours or thunderstorms later this evening.

Winds could gust between 20 and 35mph during the evening commute.

….but strengthen through the evening. The strongest winds will be toward the coasts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts, especially the Cape and Islands.

Behind the front, skies will clear after midnight and temperatures will tumble—from the upper 50s in the late evening to the low to mid 30s by dawn.

Dry and much cooler conditions are likely for Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.