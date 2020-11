It will be a mild start to the weekend with highs near 70 today. However, there will likely be some clouds and fog today, especially early. As a cold front approaches, breezes will start to pick up a bit this afternoon into the evening at 5-15 mph with some gusts of around 20 mph from the southwest.

Once we are behind the cold front late this afternoon and evening, cooler air will stream in overnight. Sunday will be the brighter half of the weekend, but it will be chilly compared to the weather we've seen most of this week. On Sunday, highs will only be in the mid 50s despite the sun. There may be some high clouds approaching by late Sunday afternoon, especially along the south coast.