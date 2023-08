A Tornado Warning is in effect until 11:45 a.m. for a portion of southeastern Massachusetts.

Watch the video above for an update from Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo.

There’s been a report of a downed tree blocking Tinkham Lane in Mattapoisett.

Tornado Warning including Buzzards Bay MA, Acushnet MA and Mattapoisett MA until 11:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/ZXheMlbjn6 — NWS Tornado (@NWStornado) August 8, 2023