Strong, howling winds topple trees, knock out power to thousands

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Heavy wind gusts have been howling across Southern New England Friday, leaving behind knocked down trees and power lines.

A High Wind Warning is in effect along the coast, where gusts could top 60-70 mph. Inland areas remain under a High Wind Advisory, with peak gusts up to 55 mph. Both are set to expire around 8 p.m.

As of 4 p.m., the Power Outage Database shows more than 38,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island are without power, with an additional 15,000 in Massachusetts.

Steady rain and drizzle should begin to taper off by the evening hours.

Tree down in Portsmouth (Sent in via ReportIt)

Tree down in Portsmouth (Scott Delsole/WPRI-TV)

Tree down in Portsmouth (Scott Delsole/WPRI-TV)

Tree down in Portsmouth (Scott Delsole/WPRI-TV)

Shingles blown off of a roof (Sent in via ReportIt)

Building materials swept off of Fall River roof by wind (Scott Delsole/WPRI-TV)

Trees block road in North Attleboro (Courtney Carter/WPRI-TV)

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog