Strong, howling winds topple trees, knock out power to thousands

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Heavy wind gusts have been howling across Southern New England Friday, leaving behind knocked down trees and power lines.
A High Wind Warning is in effect along the coast, where gusts could top 60-70 mph. Inland areas remain under a High Wind Advisory, with peak gusts up to 55 mph. Both are set to expire around 8 p.m.
As of 4 p.m., the Power Outage Database shows more than 38,000 National Grid customers in Rhode Island are without power, with an additional 15,000 in Massachusetts.
Steady rain and drizzle should begin to taper off by the evening hours.
