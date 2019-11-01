Strong winds lead to power outages, downed trees

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning led to power outages and downed trees.

National Grid and Eversource crews worked to restore power to thousands of customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In East Greenwich, a fallen tree blocked Division Road.

A tree fell onto a home on Vanner Street in Johnston.

On Sherwood Valley Drive in Coventry, a tree smashed through a home.

Trash cans could be seen scattered on several local roads.

To report a power outage:

National Grid: 1-800-465-1212

Eversource: 1-800-592-2000

Pascoag Utility District: 401-528-622

