Breaking News
Strong Wind Gusts Continue This Morning, Additional Damage/Outages Possible
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News This Morning
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.
Elections Coverage on WPRI.com

Strong winds lead to power outages, downed trees

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The strong winds Thursday night into Friday morning led to power outages and downed trees.

National Grid and Eversource crews worked to restore power to thousands of customers in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In East Greenwich, a fallen tree blocked Division Road.

A tree fell onto a home on Vanner Street in Johnston.

  • Vanner St. Johnston

On Sherwood Valley Drive in Coventry, a tree smashed through a home.

  • Sherwood Valley Dr. Coventry

Trash cans could be seen scattered on several local roads.

To report a power outage:

  • National Grid: 1-800-465-1212
  • Eversource: 1-800-592-2000
  • Pascoag Utility District: 401-528-622

Eyewitness News is tracking the weather, power outages, and more. This story will be updated. Watch on air on Eyewitness News This Morning. If you lost power, you can watch newscasts on the WPRI12 news app.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com